Fahadh Faasil and Imtiaz Ali’s The Idiot of Istanbul is shelved? Here’s what the filmmaker has to say

Fahadh Faasil and Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali were initially set to collaborate on a comedy film titled The Idiot of Istanbul. The movie was expected to mark the actor’s Bollywood debut, but it appears that the project has been shelved.

Fahadh Faasil and director Imtiaz Ali’s The Idiot of Istanbul shelved?

Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai, director Imtiaz Ali confirmed that his film with Fahadh Faasil has been shelved. The director shared that while the two were initially set to collaborate on the project, it did not materialize. He added that Faasil and he are still in touch and are both keen to work together.

He said, “I want to work with Fahadh Faasil . We tried to do one film together, but the project did not materialize. We are in touch with each other, and I think that we are both eager for it. At some point in time, I will have the pleasure of working with Fahadh.”

While further details remain unconfirmed, the film was reportedly planned as a quirky, slice-of-life romantic comedy centred around two free-spirited individuals.

Director Imtiaz Ali was last seen helming Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles, the romantic drama follows a grandson who cares for his grandfather, who is battling dementia. As the elderly man revisits memories of a tragic romance during the Partition of British India, the film explores their emotional journey.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in a lead role in the fantasy comedy Don’t Trouble The Trouble . Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the movie follows Suri, a selfish ambulance driver in Hyderabad who kidnaps ten-year-old Divya to raise money for a local leader. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when Divya believes he is a wizard who can help her find her missing parents.

As Suri uncovers the truth about Divya’s mysterious identity, their unlikely bond transforms his outlook on life, eventually leading him to help her find answers and emotional peace.

Looking ahead, the actor will star in Karate Chandran, which recently went on the floor under his own production banner, Bhavana Studios.

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