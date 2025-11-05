Farah Khan recalls how a director tried to hit on her during a shoot: 'He has come into my room to...'

When Farah Khan makes an appearance, laughter and unfiltered honesty are sure to take centrestage. The latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video is no exception. Joined by Ananya Panday, Farah delivered a mix of humour, nostalgia, and candid confessions, from on-set flings to kicking out an 'overfriendly' director.

During the episode, Farah Khan shared a hilarious and shocking incident from her younger days. “You know how hot I was, Twinkle. You know the director who tried to hit on me when we were shooting. He has come into my room to discuss the song or something while I was in bed and has sat next to me. I had to kick him from there,” she revealed. Twinkle Khanna, bursting into laughter, confirmed the incident, saying, “He was after her no matter what. She has. She’s physically kicked him. This happened, I was a witness.”

The filmmaker also opened up about her short-lived acting stint and why she quickly realised it wasn’t for her. “Actually, I don’t know why I did it. I think I was sitting faaltu (useless) and then Boman called me, and Sanjay Bhansali came to my house and said, ‘I will be on set every day.’ And Boman, it was good to work with him. I became one (actress), and I decided, this is never for me. I hated it. You just have to sit and wait,” she said. Farah jokingly added, “I told Boman, ‘Now I know why people must be having affairs on set, because it’s just out of boredom.’”

Reminiscing about her directorial success, Farah fondly mentioned Tees Maar Khan. “It made 65 crores, 15 years ago. It’s a Gen-Z cult film. In fact, when you ask which movie I should make a part 2 to, they write Tees Maar Khan.” When Twinkle hinted at talks of a sequel, Ananya Panday jumped in, saying, “Can I be in it?” To which Farah replied, “Ya, you can be in it. You can be Katrina’s younger sister.”

Talking about her creative journey beyond films, Farah also shared how she started her YouTube channel. “Even when my movie was not happening, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube, because I can see the skew. Also, I have 3 kids who go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive,” she joked, adding that work continues to give her joy. “Your life can’t revolve around another person. I feel the happiness has to come from within and from your work.”

