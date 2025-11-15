Farah Khan shares PICS from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s baby shower; Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha attend

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their baby girl, as announced on November 15 via a joint post on their Instagram accounts. After the happy update, friends and family showered the couple with congratulatory messages and best wishes. Bestie Farah Khan, however, had a different update. Sharing how the couple's close ones came together to throw a baby shower, she revealed the bunch of friends who were present.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s baby shower photos revealed

The post revealed the adorable new parents who were dressed in matching yellow outfits and their support team comprising friends Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and Sonakshi Sinha with husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing a bunch of photos, the filmmaker wrote, “The Baby is here!! Congratulations Patralekhaa n Rajkummar Rao.. enjoy this beautiful phase of life n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. p.s.- Huma Qureshi luckily we just about did the baby shower in time.”

It seems the friends had a last-minute baby shower for the couple, and soon after, they welcomed their baby girl into the world. The to-be-mom Patralekhaa appeared to be well into her pregnancy, with the party seemingly being held in the 9th month of her journey. A cake could be seen for the couple, with ‘Baby on the way’ written in gold, surrounded by teddy bears. A pooja thali was spotted in another photo with all the guests surrounding the couple.

Their friends seemingly gifted the duo a swanky, new crib for their baby, complete with a cozy blanket and a massive teddy bear toy, as well as beautiful decorations of flowers in it. A side table decor was spotted with the heavily pregnant actress smiling in front of it. “Tiny smiles, giggles, and the purest of love,” “A little ray of sunshine is on the way. Let’s celebrate the parents-to-be, Patralekhaa & Rajkummar,” and “How wonderful life is, now you’re in the world,” and such words of warmth were printed on cards around the home.

