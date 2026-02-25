Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder undergoes massive transformation, fans ask if it's 'Real or AI'

Shirish Kunder, the Indian filmmaker and film editor, is unrecognizable, and the internet cannot have enough of him! The 52-year-old left everyone’s mouths agape when he dropped some new photos and videos a week back. While initially many guessed that the star had used some AI editing to get himself to look not only younger but also sharper and more handsome, his consistency has left many to wonder if he has transformed so much after all. His once rugged look has now turned into more of a chocolate boy image, and we’re sure no one’s complaining.

Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder drops new transformation photos

Shirish Kunder is known to have long hair with a light stubble on his face. He was always seen keeping out of the spotlight and sticking to his work even as his wife, famed director Farah Khan, attended rounds of Bollywood parties and hosted some of her own. However, his latest change in looks has many believing in her choice and cheering for his new avatar.

The director showcased a lean look with a full-fledged ab display in one of his recent photos, leaving his followers wide-eyed. He has continued to share new photos every day in a clean look with ruffled brown hair and brown eyes staring right into the camera. The question continues to persist if the transformation is ‘Real or AI’; however, the star has not responded so far.

More netizens have taken to the comments section of the posts, with one even asking his wife, Farah Khan, to hire some bodyguards to ‘guard his body from jealous people.’ The 61-year-old Indian filmmaker is yet to react to her husband’s apparent transformation as well.

Shirish Kunder is known to have directed Jaan-E-Mann starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta. Meanwhile, his editing contributions include Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, Joker, and more. He has also worked as a film producer, composer, and sound designer for multiple Bollywood films.

Meanwhile, he shares a set of triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya, born in 2008, with Farah Khan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After King, Main Hoon Na 2 front-runner to be Shah Rukh Khan’s next; Farah Khan cracks double role idea for SRK