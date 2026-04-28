Farhan Akhtar addresses Don 3 row after Ranveer Singh agrees to return Rs. 10 crore: ‘Expect the unexpected’

The feud between Ranveer Singh and the producers of Don 3 seems to have been put to rest after the actor decided to compensate the producers for their loss. Now, the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, opened up about the controversy and the messy aftermath. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he said that nothing can be taken for granted until it’s actually on film. Read on!

Farhan Akhtar opens up on Don 3 controversy

What started as an exciting collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar ended up going the wrong way. After Singh decided to end ties with the third instalment of the Don franchise, the producers involved the Producers Guild of India (GUILD) to ask Ranveer to pay them for the loss incurred as he exited the project after taking part in the pre-production activities.

Farhan finally addressed the burning issue and told the above-mentioned publication, “What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is.”

Having said that, Akhtar also stated that ever since he began filmmaking, he has had the most incredible ride. However, there have been times when he had to face some obstacles, like this one.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor expressed, “It has just been about working with the people I want to work with, whether directing them or acting in films that I want to act in with directors. And it has been amazing. You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride.”

Farhan’s statement comes after the Dhurandhar The Revenge star decided to compensate him with Rs.10 crore. According to reports, Ranveer has also agreed to give them a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralaay.

Earlier, an insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that with Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer’s been clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. Since he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, he has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Don 3 Row: Did Ranveer Singh agree to pay Farhan Akhtar Rs 10 crore? Here’s what we know