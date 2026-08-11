Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 row, says ‘Seems to be a pattern…’ in apparent dig at Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 became one of the most talked-about developments in the Hindi film industry, with reports suggesting differences between the actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Now, Farhan has seemingly taken a dig at Ranveer while recalling an entirely different casting dilemma from his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s decision to walk away from the film shortly before filming was scheduled to begin.

‘It was a true heartbreak’

Farhan Akhtar revealed that Saif faced a date clash after the schedule of another project shifted, putting the actor in a difficult position. Despite attempts to convince him to stay, Saif eventually decided to leave the film. Recalling the moment, Farhan said, “For me, it was just like my head was destroyed because it was. When we met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could've played that part. It was just impossible. It was a true heartbreak.”

While discussing Saif’s exit, Farhan brought up Ranveer’s departure from Don 3, which happened shortly before the project was expected to go on floors. Without taking Ranveer’s name, the filmmaker appeared to draw a comparison between the two situations and remarked, “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays. But, not just with me… things like this happen too.”

What happened with Ranveer Singh and Don 3?

For the unversed, Ranveer was initially announced as the new face of the Don franchise after Shah Rukh Khan’s exit. However, reports later claimed that the actor chose to step away from Don 3 days before filming was scheduled to commence. Speculation around his departure included alleged differences with Farhan, with reports claiming Ranveer was upset over Farhan approaching Hrithik Roshan for the role without informing him.

Ranveer Singh’s exit remains a talking point

Reports further suggested that Ranveer’s decision came during a challenging phase in his career. However, after the actor delivered a major success with Dhurandhar last December, there was speculation that Farhan was keen to retain him in the project. Neither Farhan nor Ranveer has publicly confirmed all the details surrounding the reported differences.

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