Farzi Season 2 Confirmed: Shahid Kapoor to return for ‘Round 2’ with directors Raj and DK

Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, began streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. On its third anniversary, the makers officially announced its second season.

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi Season 2 announced

Taking to their official social media handles, directors Raj and DK announced Season 2 with a new post. The post featured an image of a large bundle of cash, accompanied by the caption, “Round 2 in progress,” hinting that the next chapter is underway.

Here’s the post:

While more details about the show are yet to be revealed, Farzi Season 2 is slated to begin production in March 2026. With the shoot expected to wrap up within the year, the new season will likely be released by late 2026 or early 2027.

For those unaware, Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The series follows the life of Sunny, a struggling artist disillusioned by income inequality in India after failing to keep his grandfather’s extensive printing press in business.

Teaming up with his best friend Firoz, Sunny begins printing counterfeit currency. What follows is a gripping narrative laced with crime and humour, as Sunny faces challenges from Mansoor, a gangster, and Michael, a police officer.

Apart from the main leads, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Chittaranjan Giri, Zakir Hussain, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Amol Palekar, and several others in key roles. Directed and created by Raj and DK, the eight-episode show shares continuity with the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy series The Family Man.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor, the core ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon, is expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Shahid Kapoor’s next release

Shahid Kapoor is next set to hit the big screens with O’ Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and others in key roles. The film is slated for release on February 13, 2026.

