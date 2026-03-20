Farzi Season 2: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘favourite show’ renewed, actor reveals ‘it’s a natural progression of the story’

Raj & DK’s 2023 creation, Farzi, became the most-watched Indian streaming series of the year. Looking at the positive response of the first instalment, the makers are now returning with Farzi Season 2. At the slate announcement event hosted by Prime Video, Shahid Kapoor revealed that they have kicked off the shoot for the show. He also spilled the beans about the plot of the upcoming show. Read on!

Shahid Kapoor talks about Farzi Season 2

After keeping the audience waiting, Shahid Kapoor finally confirmed that Farzi Season 2 is in the making. During a recent event, the actor shared that his “favorite show” is being renewed, and they have already started filming it. While addressing the media, the actor shared that he has been waiting to start season two for the last two years.

Expressing his excitement, he further added, “I can’t wait to see how it unfolds. We’ve recently started shooting, and this is one of the favourite characters I have ever played. It is my favourite show.”

Sharing what’s there to look forward to in the upcoming season, the O’Romeo actor divulged at the event, “Whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but it also feels very much like a natural progression of the story. I love the fact that they have organically developed it in a manner that felt like I was reminded of everything that happened in the first season, and as an artist, for me, that organic connectivity always resonates. Wait and watch, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

About the show

Farzi was initially conceived as a film. But by 2019, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK decided to make it into a television series. Released in February 2023, the black comedy crime thriller features Shahid along with Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait, and others. Season one revolved around an artist who makes counterfeit money.

Last month, directors Raj and DK announced Season 2 with a social media post with an image of a large bundle of cash. The caption read, “Round 2 in progress.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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