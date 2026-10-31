Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away on October 30 at 59; Report

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has passed away on October 30, 2026. He was 59-years-old. According to Film Information, the director reportedly suffered a fall in his bathroom, following which he breathed his last. Further details surrounding the circumstances of his demise are awaited.

Sanjay Gupta's notable collaboration with Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Gupta carved a distinct identity in Bollywood with his crime dramas and action-packed films. His frequent collaborations with actor Sanjay Dutt became a significant part of his filmmaking journey. The duo worked together on several projects, including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). He later directed Shootout at Wadala (2013), another crime drama based on real-life events.

A look at Sanjay Gupta's filmography

Beyond crime dramas, Gupta explored different genres with films such as Jazbaa (2015), featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. His last few projects included The Miranda Brothers and Visfot, both released in 2024, featuring Meezaan, Harshvardhan Rane, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan.

Sanjay Gupta's journey into filmmaking

Before becoming a filmmaker, Gupta worked in post-production and sound design. He also assisted director Pankaj Parashar on projects such as the television series Karamchand and the film Jalwa. His contribution to Bollywood remains closely associated with action, crime dramas.

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