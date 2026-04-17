First Pics: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen engaged, know all about her fitness coach fiancé Ishaan Mehra

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is gearing up for marriage! As per an update shared by the star on her Instagram account, the author is now engaged to her beau, Ishaan Mehra. The post shared on her social media on April 17 showcased the couple after their proposal in a dreamy garden with flowers around them.

Alia Bhatt reacts as 'currently weeping' to sister Shaheen's engagement reveal

Shaheen Bhatt is the next from the Bhatt gang to get engaged and get ready for marriage. This update comes on Friday, a mere couple of days after her sister Alia Bhatt’s fourth wedding anniversary to Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram account, Shaheen wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing,” accompanied by an inverted smiley emoji. It was accompanied by a bunch of photos of the couple, including one where she’s showing off her ring, another of them embracing while enjoying a sit-down at the park, and one of them walking hand-in-hand.

Check out the announcement post below:

Soon after posting the update, congratulatory messages poured in from all sides for the couple. The Bollywood industry was the first to sweep in with actors like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, and more pouring in their wishes.

Ishaan Mehra is a fitness coach who takes International Sports Sciences Association classes in online and offline formats. While being a former international swimmer himself, he now coaches others on how to keep fit. While he and Shaheen Bhatt have been dating for a while, the two have kept it mostly off social media, only sharing sweet birthday updates and rare moments online for people to witness.

A producer herself, Shaheen Bhatt is all set to join her sister Alia Bhatt on the production of Don’t Be Shy, an upcoming project on Prime Video, under the label Eternal Sunshine Productions.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha, drops snow vacation pics: ‘We made a wonderful life’