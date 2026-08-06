FOMO No More: Watch Snackable Shows on Pinkvilla Buzz– Not Gonna Lie, Saanp Ya Saathi to Sip Or Spill

Entertainment just found a brand-new home. Say hello to Pinkvilla Buzz, the ultimate destination for everything entertainment, bringing together original fiction series, exciting non-fiction formats, celebrity-led shows, and snackable content designed for today's generation. Whether you're looking for relatable stories, hilarious moments, unfiltered celebrity conversations or edge-of-your-seat reality formats, Pinkvilla Buzz promises an experience that's fresh, fast-paced and impossible to stop watching.

The launch slate features an exciting lineup of original shows that cater to every mood. Get ready for an entertainment-packed slate on Pinkvilla Buzz, featuring an exciting mix of fiction and non-fiction originals, from the thrilling guessing game of Not Gonna Lie, the mystery of Case Baki Hai, relationship reality in Saanp Ya Saathi, and dating adventures in Wingman, to edge-of-your-seat stories like Zombiestaan, Me, Ex & Next, and Friday Girl. If celebrity entertainment is your vibe, don't miss Sip Or Spill, Road Trip or L Lag Gye, and Kya Bakwass Hai. The lineup also includes gripping originals like Pachad, House Arrest, Situationship 101, and Love Marry Kill.

Not Gonna Lie

Not Gonna Lie turns storytelling into an exciting guessing game. Contestants narrate three different stories while judges try to identify which one is true and which are made up. The fun doesn't stop there, as viewers also get to participate by voting on whether they believe the contestant is telling the truth or bluffing.

Saanp Ya Saathi

Hosted by comedian Pranit More, Saanp Ya Saathi puts friendships and relationships under the spotlight. Through entertaining conversations and engaging challenges, Pranit uncovers who among the participants is a loyal saathi and who is the ultimate saanp (betrayer).

Kya Bakwas Hai? Ft. Rakhi Sawant

If candid celebrity moments are your thing, Kya Bakwas Hai? Ft. Rakhi Sawant is worth adding to your watchlist. Rakhi Sawant brings her trademark honesty and humour as she judges contestants' performances, delivering hilarious reactions and unfiltered opinions that have made her a fan favourite.

Sip Or Spill

Meanwhile, Sip Or Spill features popular actors and influencers, including Awez Darbar, Apurva Makhija, Elvish Yadav, etc. Guests answer bold and unexpected questions, but if they choose not to respond, they must drink a mystery juice instead, leading to plenty of entertaining and revealing moments.

GenZ VS Job

GenZ VS Job follows Aman, a young intern navigating the realities of corporate life. From office romance and work-from-home struggles to mental health, appraisals, and workplace dynamics, the series blends humour with relatable situations that resonate with young professionals.

Download the Pinkvilla Buzz App today!

And this is just the beginning. Meet memorable characters like Laila, Aarush, Gullu and many more across Pinkvilla Buzz's growing slate of original fiction and non-fiction content, each bringing fresh stories, drama, humour and entertainment to your screen.

From relatable fiction and reality shows to celebrity-driven entertainment, real drama, laughter and unexpected chaos, Pinkvilla Buzz is your one-stop destination for binge-worthy originals.

Download the Pinkvilla Buzz app today on the App Store and Google Play, and catch all the buzz, all in one place.

For Android users: HERE