Force 3: Harshvardhan Rane comes on board for John Abraham actioner after Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's success

Harshvardhan Rane, fresh off the success of his recent romance movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has officially joined the cast of Bollywood’s popular action franchise, Force. The announcement has created a buzz among fans, as the actor revealed his involvement via an Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram story, Harshvardhan Rane shared a photo of himself at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra. Dressed in a traditional dhoti and performing prayers, he captioned the image, “John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking FORCE franchise forward, under him.”

Expressing his gratitude towards John Abraham, who led the first two installments, he added, “All I can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John Sir, while I look upwards and thank whoever is doing this from up there, can’t wait to begin shoot in March 2026. (No other details till I begin the shoot.)”

Harshvardhan Rane’s role in Force 3: What to expect?

While the actor’s inclusion has been confirmed, it is not yet clear whether he will play a negative lead or join John Abraham’s character in the narrative. Fans are already speculating about a fresh storyline, with expectations of intense action sequences and the emotional depth that the Force franchise is known for.

The Force series first began in 2011 under the direction of Nishikant Kamat, starring John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza. The film was praised for its gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences, quickly becoming a fan favourite. Force 2, released in 2016 and directed by Abhinay Deo, expanded the universe with Sonakshi Sinha joining John Abraham in an espionage-driven plot. Now, with Force 3, the franchise enters a new chapter, with Harshvardhan Rane poised to bring his unique intensity to the franchise.

Harshvardhan has been on a strong career trajectory this year. Following the re-release of his romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, he gained renewed recognition. His latest hit, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, continues to perform well at the box office. He also has Silaa, a fantasy romance action drama co-starring Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra, in the pipeline.

