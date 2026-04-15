Force 3 Shoot Begins: John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane, Tanya Maniktala kick off action-thriller's first schedule

John Abraham has officially announced the start of filming for Force 3, the latest instalment in the popular action franchise. Also starring Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala, the film is currently into its first shooting schedule. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise promises high-octane drama and gripping storytelling.

Force 3 also marks Harshvardhan Rane’s entry into the franchise. While John Abraham reprises his iconic role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, details about Rane’s character are being kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Tanya Maniktala, who won acclaim for her portrayal of Lata in A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair, steps in as the film’s female lead, adding fresh energy to the action-packed saga.

John Abraham on Force 3

The actor is on dual duty producing and starring in it. John Abraham said, “Force has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space.”

Producer Sheel Kumar added, “My relationship with John and JA Entertainment goes back many years. Coming together for Force 3 feels both familiar and deeply special. I’ve believed in the Force franchise from the very beginning, and Force 3 is a film that comes from a place of trust, comfort and a shared conviction in the story that we want to tell.”

Harshvardhan Rane on his role

Harshvardhan Rane, who joins the cast in this instalment, said, “It’s an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen. John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia’s grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about.”

Tanya Maniktala, who also stars in Force 3 said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Force 3. It’s exciting to share screen space with two actors who bring both charm and such strong presence to the screen. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything I have.”

Bhav Dhulia said, “Having assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force and worked with John during that time, this film feels like coming home in many ways. There is history here, there is emotion here, and that makes Force 3 even more special for me. I fell in love with the script the moment I read it, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing this story to life with John, Harshvardhan and Tanya.”

Backed by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation, Force 3 is also produced by Shahbaz Alam, Sandeep Leyzell, and Minnakshi Das. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi and music composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Force 3 is all set to release theatrically on March 19, 2027.