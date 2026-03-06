Force 3 Update: Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala kick off first schedule in Gujarat, VIDEO

After the success of Force and Force 2, the makers are coming up with the third instalment of the action-thriller film series. After taking their sweet time, the team is ready to get the ball rolling on their new project. Harshvardhan Rane, who has joined hands with John Abraham, revealed that they have kicked off the film’s first schedule in Gujarat. Read on!

Force 3's first schedule kicked off in Gujarat

After nearly a decade, the team of Force is coming together to create another action-packed film. Force 3 has finally kicked off. Minutes ago, actor Harshvardhan Rane dropped a video in which he can be seen performing a puja before starting the shoot of his new movie.

In the clip, his co-star Tanya Maniktala can also be seen standing behind with folded hands. In the captions, Rane mentioned that they have kicked off the first schedule in Gujarat. “May the #FORCE 3 with us. 1st schedule in #Gujrat,” he wrote.

Earlier, Rane dropped a spiritual post to announce his joining forces with John for the upcoming actioner. Sharing his picture clicked inside a temple in Maharashtra, the Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat wrote, “All I can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John Sir, while I look upwards and thank whoever is doing this from up there, can’t wait to begin shooting in March 2026. (No other details till I begin the shoot.)”

Apart from them, Kill and A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala is also joining the cast of the high-octane action entertainer.

About Force 3

Force 3 is an ambitious project, helmed by The Freelancer director Bhav Dhulia and penned by Simaab Hashmi. Ever since the project was announced, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the return of ACP Yashvardhan Singh (played by John Abraham).

The first film of the franchise, Force, was released in September 2011. A couple of years later, the second instalment made its big screen debut in November 2016. Having said that, Force 3 is speculated to hit cinemas by 2027.

