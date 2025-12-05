Four More Shots Please Finale: When and where to watch the comedy drama’s 4th season on OTT

Four More Shots Please, starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles, is finally concluding after its first season premiered on January 25, 2019. After six years, the show is set to end with a fourth and final season. Here are its streaming details.

When and where to watch Four More Shots Please Finale

The web series Four More Shots Please is scheduled to conclude with its final season on December 19, 2025, and will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handles. Announcing the finale, they wrote, “You're invited to the OG gang's meet up. Four More Shots Please On Prime, Final Season, Dec 19.”

Here’s the official post:

Plot of Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please is a comedy-drama series following the lives of four unapologetically flawed women, Siddhi, Umang, Damini, and Anjana. Two of them are in their 30s, and the other two are in their early 20s. Set in millennial Mumbai, the show captures their day-to-day lives as they live, love, make mistakes, and discover what truly frustrates them, pushing them to reevaluate their choices and decisions.

The third season of the web series premiered on the OTT platform on October 21, 2022. In that season, Siddhi was dealing with grief and family issues, while Umang faced the repercussions of her breakup and strained family ties. Meanwhile, Damini was navigating a career shift and personal trauma, and Anjana was juggling her career, motherhood, and complicated relationships.

Now, the show is set to reunite the four women once again. They are no longer searching for perfection but, with growing maturity, understanding the truth behind their lives, even as they continue to end up in messy situations.

Cast and crew of Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please features Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo as the main leads. Apart from the central cast, the show will also see Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Ankur Rathee reprising their respective roles, while Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur join the ensemble for the finale.

The show, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, is written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra.

