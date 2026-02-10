What went wrong between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar that led to actor's exit from Don 3?

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was announced some time ago, marking a new beginning in the celebrated franchise. While speculation about the film and its production has been ongoing, it appears a clash may have occurred between the lead actor and director-producer Farhan Akhtar.

Did Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar clash over Don 3?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar led to meetings held in the presence of the Producers Guild of India (GUILD), involving several influential industry figures.

The second meeting reportedly took place on February 7, with Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Taurani, and other key industry stakeholders in attendance.

At the meeting, an anonymous producer reportedly stated that Ranveer had blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and for not being serious about beginning Don 3. He said that Ranveer claimed Farhan never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he preferred to work only with fully developed material.

The producer added that Ranveer had also pointed out that Akhtar was never open to feedback on the script and had difficulty incorporating certain subplots. The actor further alleged that Excel had been exploring the possibility of bringing Hrithik Roshan on board and had reapproached him only after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on the momentum.

Moreover, the report indicated that Ranveer’s team claimed the actor had endured nearly three years of indecision, alleging that Farhan was focused on multiple commitments, including his acting career, while Don 3 remained creatively underdeveloped. They also added that the script did not match Ranveer’s stature.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar apparently highlighted issues with Ranveer’s temperament and demands. He reportedly presented documents to counter claims of script dissatisfaction. He maintained that Ranveer had never flagged any issues with the script and, in fact, had been enthusiastic about portraying the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He claimed that the script had been shared at regular intervals and approved by the Lootera actor at every stage.

Apparently, due to Singh’s departure from the project, the makers incurred losses of Rs 40 crore, despite the producers having agreed to several of his demands. Farhan and Ritesh are now reportedly seeking reimbursement and have urged producers’ bodies to frame resolutions against what they describe as “unreasonable star demands.”

Moreover, Ranveer was upset with how a mega film like Don 3 was treated by the stakeholders and left the project due to what he perceived as the incompetence of the production team. He added that if there were issues even before the film went on floors, he could not imagine the extent of unprofessionalism that might have occurred on set, choosing sanity over a compromised project.

