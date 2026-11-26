Karan Johar is back with another banger episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan, and this time, the guests are Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Undoubtedly, it turned out to be one of the most unexpected celebrity pairings to appear on the show, but both were amazingly entertaining. The Bollywood superstar and the Internet sensation brought humor, candid conversations, and playful challenges to Karan Johar’s couch. So, let us just take a look at the top 5 highlights from the episode.

1. Akshay Kumar reveals producer failed to pay him

On the show, the Welcome To The Jungle actor opened up about the experience he went through in his struggling days. Akshay said that a producer had failed to pay him around Rs. 68,000. He recalled going to the producer's home and added, "He opened the door. He understood that I had come to collect my money. I then looked inside the house, saw a tape recorder in the hall, unplugged it and took it with me. I was very angry because he hadn't paid me. I sold it for Rs. 32,000. Even today, he has never returned my money."

2. Ravi Kishan defends ‘Bihar Ka Brad Pitt’ tag

Ravi Kishan got candid about the self-given title 'Bihar ka Brad Pitt' becoming one of his most recognizable public trademarks. Defending the same, the actor justified, "One thing I have learned from life after enduring so many blows is that nobody is going to promote us. So it is better to toot your own horn. What people think about you, they start seeing you the way you show yourself."

3. Ravi Kishan teaches his viral dance step to Akshay Kumar

During his debut appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ravi Kishan also taught Akshay Kumar his viral dance steps. After Akshay Kumar expressed a wish to learn Ravi's much-talked-about hookstep, the latter guided him accordingly. Later, the Bhojpuri star got all excited watching Akshay perform the steps with utmost perfection.

4. Twinkle Khanna roasts Akshay Kumar and complains about his early morning routine

Akshay called his wife Twinkle Khanna without informing her about the KWK shoot. She took the opportunity to rant about him. Twinkle said that he had cut short her sleep by playing bhajans loudly at dawn. Unknowingly, Twinkle even said, "Why are you doing that show for free?" Later, KJo interrupted and revealed that their entire conversation had gone on-air.

5. Ravi Kishan's father opposed his acting career

He recalled that his father wanted him to take over the family business (milk business) or get a government job. Ravi Kishan shared that he got thrashed by his father for wearing a saree for a Ramleela performance. Talking about how strongly his family was against his acting career, the 57-year-old revealed that his mother helped him run away from home. "My father wanted to kill me. He used to say, "Yeh ladka ka Banega, isko maar hi dete hain," Ravi added.

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