Gandhi Talks Teaser OUT: Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari’s silent film locks January 30 release date

Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar is set to transport audiences back to the charm of the silent era with his highly anticipated project, Gandhi Talks. Since its initial announcement, the film has sparked immense curiosity among cinephiles eager to witness Belekar’s modern take on a classic medium. The anticipation has finally reached its peak as the makers officially confirmed that the film will hit theaters on January 30, 2026. To catch a glimpse of this unique cinematic experience, be sure to check out the captivating new teaser!

Gandhi Talks gets a release date

The makers of Gandhi Talks have finally revealed the release date of the film. The silent movie is all set to make its theatrical debut on January 30, 2026, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In a new teaser released earlier today (January 3, 2026), the makers made the awaited announcement.

“They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film speaks of that silence. A silent promise. A loud arrival - the year’s most intriguing cinematic experience #GandhiTalks arrives 30th Jan, in cinemas only,” they wrote in the caption.

Gandhi Talks was the first silent film to premiere at the International Film Festival of India in 2023, held in Goa. Apart from Vijay and Aditi, the movie also features Arvind Swamy and Siddharth Jadhav. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Kyoorius, and Moviemill, the movie’s music is developed by Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman.

The teaser of the silent film opens with the memorable dialogue of Mahatma Gandhi. In the next frame, we see Siddharth Jadhav in a rugged, street-boy avatar, followed by a sweet glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari, looking sad and curious, standing at her balcony. Arvind Swami makes a small appearance, and the screen is quickly taken over by Vijay Sethupathi’s character.

In a striking visual from the teaser, the Merry Christmas star is seen wielding a knife, hinting at a gritty role as a local gangster in this dialogue-free world. Despite the edge, the film aims to poignantly echo "Bapu’s" timeless philosophy through the power of silence. One particularly haunting image—Vijay peering through a tear in Indian currency—has already sparked intense curiosity about the film's deeper message.

