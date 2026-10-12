Ganesh Dust To Stardust Trailer: Ganesh Acharya set to bring his inspiring story to theaters on December 11, 2026

Acclaimed choreographer and filmmaker, Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming directorial, Ganesh Dust To Stardust, offering a glimpse into an inspiring story of ambition, perseverance, and the courage to dream big. Featuring Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi Pawaskar, the film is set for its theatrical release on December 11, 2026.

Ganesh Dust To Stardust Trailer Out

The trailer introduces Ganesh's world where dreams transcend circumstances and determination becomes the driving force behind success. Drawing on his extensive experience in Indian cinema, Ganesh Acharya brings his signature understanding of rhythm and emotion to a narrative that celebrates the spirit of those who dare to dream against all odds. Fans get a glimpse of his childhood, early days of struggle, and his rise to fame in Bollywood.

Check out the trailer below:

Adding to the excitement surrounding the trailer launch, several prominent names from the film industry have extended their support to Ganesh Acharya, affectionately known as Masterji. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Prabhu Deva, and Geeta Kapur have showered love on social media.

About Ganesh Dust To Stardust

Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment, the film is produced by Soundarya Acharya and written and directed by Ganesh Acharya. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya. Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and Ganesh Acharya. Ajay Pandey handles cinematography, while Rakesh Ram is responsible for editing. Production design is by Amrish Yamanappa Patange and Daya Vanniyar of Red Ameise, with choreography by Ganesh Acharya and his team.

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