Golmaal 5 Release Date: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s comedy film hits big screens on January 8, 2027

Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is the upcoming instalment in the comedy franchise. The makers have now confirmed that the movie will release in theatres on January 8, 2027.

Golmaal 5 Release Date

Taking to social media, director Rohit Shetty confirmed the release date of Golmaal 5 and captioned the post, “LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE.”

Here’s the official post:

As Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Gopal, the fifth film will also bring back Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. Sharman Joshi is returning to the franchise as well, marking his comeback after the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which was released in 2006.

Earlier, the team had confirmed that Akshay Kumar would be part of the series, becoming a new face in the gang. Reportedly, the movie will feature Priyamani in a key role, possibly as the antagonist.

The Golmaal franchise is a popular Indian comedy film series directed by Rohit Shetty. The series began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and was followed by Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The previous instalment, Golmaal Again, was a supernatural action comedy that was a theatrical success despite receiving mixed reactions from critics. Later, a spin-off film titled Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, was released on December 23, 2022.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in a lead role in Dhamaal 4. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film featured Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and received mixed reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie will serve as the final instalment in the thriller franchise and is slated to release on October 2, 2026.

Moreover, the actor has films such as Ranger and Chauhaan in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently appeared in a lead role in the action thriller Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

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