Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty’s team clarifies the film isn't Do Aur Do Paanch remake: “Reports are factually incorrect”

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Golmaal 5, is slowly picking up momentum. Recently, some reports suggested that the fifth part of the popular franchise could be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s Do Aur Do Paanch. Now, Shetty’s team issued a statement claiming that such reports are factually incorrect. Read in for more details!

Golmaal 5 is not inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch

Frequent new updates about Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Golmaal 5, have kept the audience intrigued. Recently, some publications reported that the film seeks inspiration from the 1980 action-comedy film, Do Aur Do Paanch. But according to the director, this news is untrue. Hence, Rohit Shetty’s team issued a statement to clear up the confusion.

Rohit Shetty Picturez strictly clarified that news reports claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film Do Aur Do Paanch are “factually incorrect, misleading, and completely untrue.” They further noted, “We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information.”

In the statement, the team mentioned that strict legal action will be taken against those publishing unverified and false news about the filmmaker or Golmaal 5. They concluded by stating, “We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest.”

Take a look:

For those unaware, Golmaal 5 is part of the Golmaal franchise, with Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus serving as the series' spin-off. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it has now become one of the highest-grossing film series in Bollywood. For his upcoming comedy film, Shetty has pulled off a casting coup and brought Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar on board.

According to Variety India, Kumar will reportedly play the main antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn and his gang. Apart from the two male stars, the cast also includes actors like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The shoot is expected to begin by the end of February 2026, with makers eyeing a date in 2027 for its theatrical release.

