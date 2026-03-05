Govinda admits to being attracted to 'good girl' Neelam Kothari: 'Jaise affairs hote hai waise...'

Govinda stepped into Bollywood by sharing the screen with the Barbie doll of Indian cinema, Neelam Kothari. Together, the duo ruled the late 80s with several hits. During this time, the ace Bollywood actor was blown away by her charm, person and beauty. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Govinda opened up about having feelings for his Love 86 co-star. Read on!

Govinda admits being attracted to Neelam Kothari

In the past decades, Govinda worked with several acclaimed Bollywood actresses. But his first heroine was Neelam Kothari. When they started delivering hits together, the industry started buzzing with their dating rumors. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the Hero. No. 1 opened up about having feelings for Kothari.

He went back in time and recalled that youngsters like him who came from small towns were infatuated with “goriyan.” Calling Neelam a “good girl”, he admitted, “Yeh jo opposite attraction hai na, yeh hua karta hai. (There was an opposite attraction.) She was different and such a good girl. Aise lagta tha jaise doll hai. (She was like a doll.)”

Addressing rumors of him being in love with Neelam, Govinda clarified, “Uss time pe abhi yeh jaise affairs hote hain, vaise toh hote nahi the. (Back then, affairs were not how they’re now.)” He revealed that they used to have a lot of fun together and would just go with the flow. “Pehle vala romance hota tha, voh dekhne maatr ka tha. (It was an old school romance, which was just about looking at each other),” he expressed.

At first, it was hard for him to believe that he was actually working with Kothari. Her “doll-type personality” would take him back to the time when he would watch her films and whistle in appreciation of her performance. Talking about his Khudgarz actress, Govinda continued that she was indeed lucky for him.

It was because of the comfort and chemistry between them that they were able to work well together and deliver several hit songs and movies like Sindoor, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, and Do Qaidi.

