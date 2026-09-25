Govinda breaks silence on allegations of affair with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar: ‘I went with Raveena Tandon and now…’

Govinda has been making headlines recently following allegations about being in a relationship with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar , after his recent appearance with the actress at Lalbaug, just hours after his wife, Ssunita Ahuja, made a solo appearance. Now, the veteran actor has reacted to the claims and called the discussions surrounding them a “strategically planned” attempt to tarnish his image.

Govinda breaks silence on his equation with Komal Rani Swarnakar

Speaking with ANI, Govinda said, “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed, as I am starting it again after a long time.”

The actor added, “I have just started the film and there is already so much discussion about it. People are reacting and asking why there is so much discussion. I don’t know what people’s problem is if we are becoming famous. It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. They had tried this before, but they were never successful.”

Govinda concluded by saying that he believed the Almighty had stood by him and that he had always remained focused on his work. The actor continued that while many people had praised him for being decent and questioned how someone so simple and good could have entered the film industry, he felt that those making such remarks were not in a position to comment on his personal life.

Addressing speculation about his relationships, he maintained that even if there were an affair, it was not a matter for public discussion, as he is currently focused on his work and maintains only professional relationships.

Govinda’s next film

Govinda is set to star in the upcoming film Roopa, which is being touted as his comeback film after a seven-year hiatus. The movie, bankrolled by the actor himself, is reportedly a heroine-oriented project aimed at inspiring younger audiences.

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