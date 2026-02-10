Govinda breaks silence on Sunita’s claim he didn’t help son Yashvardhan’s career: “I asked Nadiadwala...”

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has often spoken about having trouble in paradise. The Bollywood wife alleged that her husband might be having an affair with a young woman who is interested in his money and is also blackmailing her. In an interview, she also claimed that Govinda never helped their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career. Now, the Hero No. 1 actor has responded to the accusations.

Govinda says he asked Sajid Nadiadwala to help Yashvardhan's career

While talking to ANI, Govinda expressed that he didn’t want his political career to affect his family or have an adverse effect on his kids. Hence, he left politics for them. The veteran Bollywood actor also revealed asking O'Romeo producer Sajid Nadiadwala to help kickstart his son’s career. Apparently, Nadiadwala obliged his request and offered Yash his cabin to guide him, and further helped him learn different aspects of filmmaking.

Having said that, Govinda admitted that he wasn’t asked for anything else. The Partner star divulged, “Aur mujhse jada pucha nahi gaya (And no one consulted me much.) Aur aise ek mahol ghar mein taiyaar tha, ki jisme ki main rishtey mai na kaamyaab hun. (The environment at home was such that I am unsuccessful in the relationship.)”

To refresh your memory, Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda not helping son Yash during an interview with Miss Malini. She claimed that her son is a self-made boy who hasn’t taken help from his father. Despite being Govinda’s son, he gave 90 auditions. “He didn’t ask Govinda to call anyone. Govinda also never helped Yash,” the celebrity claimed.

Sunita also recalled reprimanding Govinda for not helping their kids. “I told Govinda that he has to support his son, but I don’t understand his thinking. The company that he keeps is so bad, I don’t know what they teach him. His own career is ruined,” Sunita Ahuja told the publication.

As for Yashvardhan Ahuja, he is expected to make his acting debut in a love story directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ssunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda’s alleged affair with Marathi actress: ‘This is not the age to do all of this’