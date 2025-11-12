Govinda discharged from hospital a day after fainting at home, says ‘Zyada hardwork kar liya…’

Bollywood actor Govinda recently made headlines after fainting at his home and was rushed to the hospital on November 11, 2025. A day later, the 61-year-old actor was discharged and was seen interacting with media, revealing that he suffered from fatigue.

Govinda gets discharged from hospital after fainting at home

Speaking to the media on the hospital premises, Govinda revealed that his fainting episode was the result of excessive physical activity, which had led to fatigue. The actor highlighted his preference for yoga and pranayama as part of his daily routine and said, “Achha hoon. Zyada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya. Yoga pranayama achha hai. Heavy exercise karte hain, thodda tough hain.”

He added, "Main try kar raha hoon personality zyada achhi ho jaye, parantu mujhe lagta hai pranayama kare wahi achha hain.”

(I'm fine. I overworked a bit and got fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are good. I do heavy exercise; it's a bit tough. I'm trying to improve myself, but I feel that doing yoga and pranayama is the best.)

For those unaware, Govinda reportedly fell unconscious at his home at around 1 AM on November 11. He was taken to the nearby CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by a family friend whom he had called after the incident. Early reports claimed that the actor underwent multiple medical tests.

According to a report by India Today, the actor's lawyer and close friend, Lalit Bindal, revealed that Govinda was discharged after all his test results came back normal. He stated that Govinda had been extremely busy for almost a month, which might have led to him losing consciousness.

Bindal added that the disorientation was likely due to his hectic schedule over the past few days. Doctors have advised him rest and maintain a proper diet.

On a side note, this isn't the first time Govinda was rushed to the hospital. Last year, the Coolie No. 1 actor was admitted to the ICU after accidentally misfiring a bullet from his revolver while leaving his home. The incident injured his knee, following which he had to undergo surgery.

