Govinda reacts to extramarital affair allegations, thanks a newcomer for staying silent amid controversy

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s 38-year marriage is now being discussed at public forums. The biggest highlight was the wife alleging that the veteran superstar is having an extramarital affair with a young girl. Dismissing the allegations, Govinda thanked a newcomer for staying silent amid the burning controversy. Read on for more details.

Govinda dismisses allegations of extramarital affair

In multiple interviews, Sunita Ahuja claimed that Govinda is involved with another woman, reportedly an upcoming actress. She has accused the Hero no. 1 actor of cheating and infidelity. The actor has finally opened up about the allegations, and during a chat with ANI, the Indian artist stated that he has often been accused. But this time, the person who is accusing him is his childhood sweetheart.

Defending himself, the Partner star noted that in the past decades, he worked with superstars and Miss Universe heroines. But no one can claim that he disturbed them or used foul language. Having said that, he quickly pointed at Sunita taking the names of women she thinks he is in a relationship with.

Govinda expressed, “Now she is taking the name. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai sabke saath kaam karu. Kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologize to my newcomers because I want to work with them. I don't want them to be afraid of working with me or in my production.)”

He further thanked a person named Komal for staying silent and saving him. “Ye jo naam le rahi Komal main dhanyavad deta hu ki jo main aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai vo chup hai. (The name she is taking is Komal. I am thankful that she is not saying a word.)”

For context, Sunit Ahuja was in an interview with Miss Malini, wherein she took a dig at interviewer Komal, alleging that the name is problematic and she doesn’t like it. In the same chat, the Bollywood wife also alleged that Govinda hasn’t helped their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, with his career.

