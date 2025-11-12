Govinda rushed to hospital at 1 am after falling unconscious at home, undergoes multiple tests

Bollywood actor Govinda has been taken to the hospital after falling unconscious at his house. The actor reportedly fell unconscious at his home late last night and was taken to a nearby hospital, the CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, by a family friend whom he called after the incident. Reports claim that the actor was tested for multiple things while results are now awaited, while he is being monitored for his health. Further details from his family or team are yet to be made public.

Govinda loses consciousness at Juhu residence

The actor’s current state was revealed to the media by his pal. "He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him to CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," according to the actor’s close friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, who confirmed it to PTI.

The actor was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am, as per NDTV. "He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports," he added. The 61-year-old was feeling disoriented, as per India Today. And while all tests are done at the moment, it is said that they are waiting for the opinion of a neuro consultation. His condition is said to be stable as of now.

The news of Govinda’s hospitalization comes one day after he was seen visiting Bollywood veteran Dharmendra at the Breach Candy hospital. He appeared sorrowful while arriving to check on the He-Man. As of now, the 89-year-old has been discharged to receive treatment at home, his family shared on Wednesday.

Last year, Govinda ended up in the ICU after misfiring a bullet from his revolver while on his way out of his home. He injured his knee and was taken into surgery, but thankfully recovered soon after.

