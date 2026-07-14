Govinda says, ‘I will start again’ as he returns to films; claims he was written off many times

Bollywood’s legendary Hero No. 1, Govinda, has officially announced his return to the big screen, marking the end of a seven-year hiatus from theatrical releases. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, revealed that he is set to star in and produce two upcoming films; Roopa and Duniyadari. The stars also revealed that people assumed he won’t return to films ever. Read on!

Govinda announces his comeback with two films

At a recent press conference in Mumbai where he introduced his co-star, newcomer Rani Swarnkar, Govinda opened up about the professional challenges he has faced over the years. Reflecting on his career, the veteran actor shared that he has frequently been “written off” by the film industry.

“Maybe it was destiny that I was written off many times,” Govinda said. Hindustan Times also quoted him saying, “People kept saying, ‘Now he will not appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again.”

He described his journey as a cycle of challenges and comebacks, emphasizing that he chooses to view these periods as opportunities to start fresh rather than as failures. “I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned, something people may not even imagine, and works its magic.”

Govinda noted that both his films are being crafted with a specific focus on the younger generation. He expressed a desire to mentor and inspire youngsters who may feel lost in the pressures of the modern world.

“This film is especially for youngsters,” he explained. “When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true,” he added.

As he prepares for this comeback, Govinda remains optimistic. At the press conference, he stated, “When I work in films, the world is amazed at how I'm here. I'm not afraid of anything. I don't shy away from the truth. I tell the truth, people don’t believe me, some even abuse me saying, ‘Look, what I’m saying’. Now, I am ready.”

While the full cast for his new projects is yet to be revealed, the actor confirmed that audiences can expect to see many fresh faces from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Recently, Govinda went to Lock Upp 2 along with his daughter Tina Ahuja to get back his wife Sunita Ahuja who was a contestant on the reality TV show.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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