Govinda's 5 Shocking Revelations: Actor breaks silence on extramarital affair rumors, Karan Johar to not helping son Yashvardhan

Govinda has been in the midst of controversy ever since his wife, Sunita Ahuja, accused him of cheating with a young, aspiring actress. Recently, the Bollywood actor sat down for an interview and shared his side of the story. He dismissed infidelity allegations and claimed that he helped his son Yashvardhan’s career. The actor also targeted Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera on his name. Here are 5 internet-breaking statements that the actor made.

Govinda dismisses cheating allegations

In a recent interview with ANI, Govinda opened up a can of worms as he spoke about all the controversies surrounding him. First up, he broke his silence about being accused of cheating by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. The Hero No. 1 actor stated that he is being accused by his childhood sweetheart, who is now taking names, alleging he is having an affair with a newcomer named Komal.

Dismissing the rumors, he thanked the unidentified woman (Komal) for staying silent on the matter and protecting his dignity. He also apologized to the newcomers, fearing they wouldn’t want to work with him amid the raging controversy around his marital life.

Govinda says he asked Sajid Nadiadwala to help his son Yashvardhan

Sunita Ahuja also accused her husband, Govinda for not helping with their son Yashvaradhan Ahuja’s career. However, Govinda was quick to call this statement baseless. The Partner star revealed to ANI that he asked Sajid Nadiadwala to guide their son and help him learn different aspects of filmmaking, which the producer did.

Govinda slams Karan Johar

In the same interview, Govinda spoke about the 2022 film, Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The senior actor claimed that Karan used his name in the film that showcases cheating among spouses.

Warning the filmmaker, Govinda said, “Personal life mein kabhi kabhi kisi ki story ghusane ka prayaas karte hai. Kahin mere haath lag gaye toh Rajinikanth ke tarah itna prasaad dunga. Mazak har jagah par har tarah se achha nahi lagta hai. (They try to feed such stories into personal lives. If I ever meet him, I will give him Rajinikanth-style treatment.) I promise, no misbehave. I request with folded hands.”

Govinda on the 23 intruders

Speaking to ANI, the actor recalled watching a group of 23 people arriving. At first, he thought they belonged to his political party. But when he realized they were intruders, he captured their video and tried contacting the Mumbai Police, but in vain.

But soon, the situation got out of hand, and one of them climbed onto the terrace. Upon consulting his team, the actor confronted them. On being unsatisfied with their answer, Govinda pointed his weapon at them and asked them to leave his premises.

Govinda responds to allegations of being late on sets

In the same interview, Govinda clarified that he is being defamed by people who want to throw him out of the industry. The actor alleged some hero from the Hindi film industry is framing him, and many are pulling him down. He also recalled his assistant inquiring why everyone is bothered about him being late when many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, arrive late on sets.

