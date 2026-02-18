Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand on actor’s alleged affairs: “Mama itni umar mein bhi…”

Bollywood actor Govinda has been making headlines after his wife Sunita Ahuja accused him of having an affair with a newcomer. Now, the star’s nephew, actor Vinay Anand, spoke about the relationship complications between his mama and mami. While talking to Hindi Rush, the Bhojpuri actor shared his two cents on the matter.

Vinay Anand reacts to Govinda’s alleged affair

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Vinay Anand stated that he did question his uncle Govinda about the affair allegations that are being made against him. But the Hero No. 1 actor clearly denied the accusations. But on the other hand, when Vinay reads aunt Sunita Ahuja’s statements and watches her interviews accusing her husband of cheating, he feels weird. He exclaims, “Humne mami ko hamesha bahot respect karte huye hi dekha hai. (We have always seen aunt respect uncle.)”

Vinay Anand further opined that he’s happy to see his aunt work in the industry and become a popular celebrity. In an earlier interview, Sunita took a dig at a woman named Komal and stated that it's problematic and she doesn’t like it. Soon after, Govinda told ANI that he is thankful to the newcomer named Komal, who has stayed silent throughout the controversy and protected his image.

Reacting to this, Vinay expressed that since his uncle is a superstar, he has been linked with multiple heroines. When he worked with Neelam Kothari, the audience linked them. Later, when he was doing multiple films with actress Rani Mukerji, people questioned them as well.” Later on, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s rising fandom made many wonder if there was something between them.

“Toh yeh toh heroines ke liye bhi aam baat hai. Main toh yeh soch raha hun mere mama itni umar mein bhi itna jawan kaise? (This is common even for the heroine. I am wondering how my uncle is so young even at this age?)” joked the Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya actor. However, at the end, Vinay did mention that Govinda clarified there’s no truth to the rumors and he is currently working hard on himself.

