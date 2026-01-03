Govinda’s niece Ragini Khanna opens up about his shooting accident: ‘200 cops at hospital, 50 outside his house...'

Back in 2024, the entertainment world stood still when news broke that Bollywood icon Govinda had been hospitalized with a gunshot wound. As frantic fans flooded social media searching for answers, it was eventually clarified that the actor had accidentally shot himself at his residence. Now, his niece and popular TV star Ragini Khanna is reflecting on the intensity of that day. She recalled the massive security blanket thrown over the situation, noting that 200 police officers were stationed at the hospital while another 50 guarded his home.

Ragini Khanna revisits Govinda’s bullet injury

The aftermath of ​​​​​​Govinda’s accidental shooting in late 2024 remains a vivid memory for his family. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, his niece and Sasural Genda Phool star Ragini Khanna opened up about the day she received the terrifying news. She recalled her mother informing the family that her Chichi Mama had been shot, which initially sent everyone into a state of pure panic before the details of the accidental self-inflicted injury emerged.

Ragini admitted she was "emotionally reactive" to the news and made the conscious choice to wait a few hours before rushing to the hospital to avoid adding to the tension on-site. While her mother and brother stayed by the Coolie No. 1 actor's side immediately, Ragini joined them shortly after.

Addressing the lingering rumors of foul play, Ragini dismissed the speculation by pointing to the massive security presence at the time. She noted that with 200 officers at the hospital and another 50 guarding Govinda’s home, the Mumbai Police left no stone unturned. “Because if somebody else had been involved, he couldn’t have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality,” Ragini explained.

The accident saw a wave of support from the industry, with icons like David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha visiting the actor. To calm his worried fans, Govinda even shared a voice note from his hospital bed, confirming the bullet had been removed and he was on the mend.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s next directorial is a MASSIVE family drama; Might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2