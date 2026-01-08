Grandfather Sham Kaushal pens a note for 'Pota' Vihaan as he sends blessings to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's son

The addition of a new family member in the Kaushal family is a happy moment for all, but especially Sham Kaushal. The director is commemorating the name announcement of son, Vihaan, Vicky Kaushal’s first child, with wife Katrina Kaif, by sharing a heartfelt note. Taking to his Instagram handle to share a quick photo of the couple with their newborn son, he expressed his gratitude to the heavens for it.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s son Vihaan is being welcomed by grandpa Sham Kaushal

Sham Kaushal is spreading joy following the announcement of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s son. He took to his Instagram account on January 8 to celebrate the big moment as the duo revealed the name of their son. To be called Vihaan, they also dropped a photo of them holding hands, which the new grandad posted with a sweet note. “Mera pota Vihaan Kaushal. Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hain. Blessings, blessings, and blessings." (My grandson Vihaan Kaushal. No matter how much I thank God, it won’t be enough. Blessings, blessings, and blessings.)

The tiny one was welcomed into the world on November 7, 2025. His birth was revealed to the world by the first time parents as they took to their social media to share a joint update. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,” the actor couple had said in their post. They added the word ‘blessed’ to their caption, mirroring the same feelings as Dadaji Sham had for the moment.

The Bollywood and acting fraternity have welcomed the news of their child with open arms and showered the couple with congratulatory messages and words of wisdom aplenty. Their baby name revelation post included heartfelt messages from fellow stars who were happy to see another baby added to the clan.

Moreover, director Aditya Dhar, who helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared a special note aimed at Vicky Kaushal following the name revelation. The unmistakable connection to the actor’s son’s name, Vihaan, and his character’s name in the film, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, is being positively viewed by everyone.

