Gulshan Devaiah reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Kantara controversy and Samanatha Ruth Prabhu-Raj's marriage

Gulshan Devaiah received widespread praise for his performance in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. Now, the actor has reacted to how he felt after Ranveer Singh mimicked the Daiva climax scene from the film, which drew considerable backlash.

Gulshan Devaiah reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Kantara controversy

Speaking to NDTV, Gulshan Devaiah clarified that his take on the controversy was purely his personal opinion and that he was not affected by it. The actor said, “My personal views are not popular views. I really don’t get affected by such things.”

He added, “If somebody feels disrespected, I understand. Ranveer apologised as well. Let’s leave it at that. I don’t know what his intent was; only he knows. We all make mistakes when we get excited.”

Gulshan said that he believes culture is an integral part of the identity of those who belong to the Tulu community and live in that region. He added that from their perspective, it may have been right to react that way, and since Ranveer has apologised, everyone should accept it and move on.

Gulshan Devaiah reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding

Gulshan Devaiah and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to appear together in the film Maa Inti Bangaram. Speaking to Zoom, the actor revealed that he was surprised to learn about Samantha’s wedding, especially since they had shot together just three days earlier.

The actor said, “During the shoot for Maa Inti Bangaram, they got married. I had no idea about the wedding. I went to film with her and returned. Three days later, I saw their pictures and was taken aback.”

Interestingly, Gulshan and director Raj Nidimoru had previously worked together on the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs.

Gulshan Devaiah’s work front

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in a lead role in Kantara: Chapter 1. The film marked his Kannada debut, co-starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth.

Apart from Maa Inti Bangaram, Devaiah is also part of the Tamil crime thriller series Legacy, which is slated to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 12 Films Releasing in Theaters This Week (Dec 22-28): Marty Supreme, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Vrusshabha