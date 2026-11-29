Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, was released in theatres on November 28, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller features a dance number by Avneet Kaur, which appears to have irked several people online.

Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi starrer has fans irked with dance number

Taking to social media, a user wrote, “Does Avneet Kaur seem to be trying a little too hard to come across as hot these days? From her Instagram content to her recent item song in Gunmaaster G9, something about it feels forced rather than natural. Even her expressions and body language in the song give that impression.”

The user further added, “Avneet is already a talented dancer and actress with a massive following. She doesn't really need to try this hard. There's a certain charm in being naturally attractive, but when you constantly try to prove how attractive you are, it sometimes has the opposite effect.”

Meanwhile, another netizen wondered why people were criticizing her, highlighting how she is a grown woman capable of making her own choices.

Here are some of the reactions:

Gunmaaster G9 follows Eeshwar, once known as Gunmaster, a former officer who has left his violent past behind to lead a peaceful life with his wife, Aarti, and adopted daughter, Jiya, while running a successful dairy farm.

However, his past catches up with him when officer Rana forces him to return to his former crew, now led by Desu Rathi, to gather proof of his activities. Eeshwar agrees but insists that Desu must be caught rather than eliminated. As he attempts to regain the crew's trust, his cover is eventually blown, putting his family's lives in danger.

With Desu vowing to destroy everything the man holds dear, Eeshwar is forced to shed his peaceful identity and unleash his long-buried Gunmaster persona. Whether he can protect his loved ones while confronting the demons of his past forms the rest of the film.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, the film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Inayat Verma, and more. Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the flick has music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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