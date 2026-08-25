Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi back to protect the love of his life amidst all the action

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the big screen with Gunmaaster G9, and the first glimpse of the action romance has now been unveiled. Starring Hashmi alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, the teaser introduces audiences to the film’s high-octane world while offering a glimpse of the chemistry between its leading cast.



Gunmaaster G9 Teaser Out

Emraan Hashmi shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it as, "THE WORLD OF G9 BEGINS. Romance. Music. Action. GunmaasterG9 brings it all together in a story that’s ready to take you on a ride. In cinemas 27th November 2026. G9 Gunmaaster Produced by @deepakmukut @hunarmukut @sangeetaahirofficial Presented by @sohamrockstrent Pvt Ltd Directed by @aditya_datt (sic)."

Check out the teaser below:



Emraan Hashmi on reuniting with Aditya Datt

Gunmaaster G9 marks another collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and director Aditya Datt, with the actor stepping into the role of Eshwar. Sharing his experience of working with Datt, Emraan said, “Adi and I have worked together in the past and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film— an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved!”

About the film Gunmaaster G9

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, and Aparshakti Khurana, the film introduces Abhishek Singh. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Aditya Datt. The SRE Studio LLP production will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026.

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