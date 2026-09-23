Gunmaaster G9 Track Afsaana Banaaya Aapne: Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya are back to create soulful magic

Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya are back together with Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, a new song from Gunmaaster G9. The track brings Himesh and singer Asees Kaur on vocals, with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh featuring in the romantic number. A portion of the song was heard in the film’s teaser, building anticipation for the full release.

Emraan Hashmi talks about the reunion

For Emraan, the reunion with Himesh and Datt carries nostalgia, but he says the new song was not designed to replicate their earlier work. “There is a lot of nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again. But the idea was never to recreate the past. ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has its own emotion and its own place in Gunmaaster G9. That is what makes this reunion exciting.”

Check out the song Afsaana Banaaya Aapne below:



Ardent fans have showered love on the song. One fan commented on YouTube, “Himesh sir kahaan se laato ho aisa magic....full 90's vibes soul touching song.” While another wrote, “Guzra hua waqt phirse laut aaya waah kya baat hai emraan and himesh combo 2000s ka daur wapas le aaya. Vintage vibes.” A third user commented, “Oh my god, what a banger of a song, on loop.”

Aditya Datt on creating the music

Director Aditya Datt revealed that the music came together over an extended period. He said, “We worked on the music for more than eight-nine months. We all sat together, we jammed, we created and we wrote. That whole process has been superb. We really wanted to enjoy the music and make something we love. Deepakji has been instrumental in bringing us together, so we have to give him that.”

About Gunmaaster G9

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. Directed by Aditya Datt, the romantic action film is slated for worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026, and is a SRE Studio LLP production.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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ALSO READ: Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi back to protect the love of his life amidst all the action