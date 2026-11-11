Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Review: Emraan Hashmi goes berserk in action to protect his present from a ruthless past

Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the makers have unveiled an action-packed trailer for the romantic thriller.

Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Review

Gunmaaster G9 features Emraan Hashmi in a gritty and ruthless role, showcasing him in a mass-action avatar. The protagonist is portrayed as a “man with a past,” with his troubled history returning to haunt him in the present and threatening his life. Whether he manages to confront his past and exact revenge forms the central premise of the film.

Here’s the trailer:

Taking a departure from his usual roles, Gunmaaster G9 presents Emraan Hashmi in a more mass-oriented avatar, portraying a character leading a double life. With distinctive looks and stylized action sequences, the romantic action thriller also showcases the actor's chemistry with Genelia Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana plays the primary antagonist, setting off a chain of events filled with intense confrontations and action sequences. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with its tracks blending nostalgia and intensity.

Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi said, “I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action.”

He added, “The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before. That's what made this film exciting for me.”

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, the film features Abhishek Singh, Avneet Kaur, Snehill Mehra, Inayat Verma and others in key roles. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, the film has been written by Junaid Wasi and Sarim Momin.

Emraan Hashmi’s work front

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in a leading role in Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar. The actor reprised his character from the first instalment, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi appearing in key roles.

Looking ahead, Emraan will feature in the musical horror film Rooh and the Telugu action thriller G2, alongside Adivi Sesh.

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