Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9 was released in theaters on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, here’s what the audience had to say about the action thriller.

Gunmaaster G9 Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that watching Gunmaaster G9 reminded them of Emraan Hashmi's character from Jannat 2, particularly the storyline, which they found thoroughly entertaining.

Another person described Gunmaaster G9 as electrifying, giving it a rating of 3.5 stars and praising its blend of romance, action and thriller elements. They also appreciated its high-octane action, gripping thrills and sweet romantic moments.

A third netizen expressed immense admiration for Emraan Hashmi , suggesting that the actor stood out even when compared with the entire Bollywood industry.

Another user claimed that the film had received a blockbuster response, adding that their prediction about its reception had come true.

Here are the reactions:

More about Gunmaaster G9

Gunmaaster G9 follows Eeshwar, once known as Gunmaster, a former officer who has left his violent past behind to lead a peaceful life with his wife, Aarti, and adopted daughter, Jiya, while running a successful dairy farm.

However, his past catches up with him when officer Rana forces him to return to his former crew, now led by Desu Rathi, to gather proof of his activities. Eeshwar agrees but insists that Desu must be caught rather than eliminated. As he attempts to regain the crew's trust, his cover is eventually blown, putting his family's lives in danger.

With Desu vowing to destroy everything the man holds dear, Eeshwar is forced to shed his peaceful identity and unleash his long-buried Gunmaster persona. Whether he can protect his loved ones while confronting the demons of his past forms the rest of the film.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, the film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Inayat Verma, and more. Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the flick has music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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