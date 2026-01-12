Gustaakh Ishq on OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s new romantic film

After making waves at its world premiere at the 56th IFFI in Goa and its theatrical release last November, Vibhu Puri’s Gustaakh Ishq is finally heading to digital screens. The Manish Malhotra-produced romance, which won hearts for the chemistry between Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is scheduled to begin streaming on JioHotstar starting January 23, 2026.

The film is a soulful exploration of love, sacrifice, and the struggle to keep tradition alive in a rapidly modernizing world. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of Darya Ganj in Old Delhi, it follows the journey of Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman, played by Vijay Varma. Struggling to support his mother and younger brother, Nawabuddin is fueled by a singular dream: to breathe life back into his late father’s abandoned printing press. However, his mission takes an unexpected turn during a business trip to Punjab, where he falls deeply in love with the daughter of a Urdu poet.

For Vijay Varma, the film marks a departure from the darker, gritty roles he is known for, allowing him to embrace the charm of an "old-school lover boy." Fatima Sana Shaikh, on the other hand, has stepped into a role that showcased her grace and nazaakat. Producer Manish Malhotra recalled how quickly she connected with the story, sharing that she signed on just hours after reading the script, eager to portray a character.

With a beautiful soundtrack by Vishal Bhardwaj and a score by Hitesh Sonik, Gustaakh Ishq promises to be a poetic treat for those who appreciate cinema that celebrates the heart and the arts.

