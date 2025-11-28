Gustaakh Ishq Twitter Review: Is Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer love story a HIT or FLOP? Check out audience reactions

Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah returned to the big screen this Friday, November 28, with Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama set in the lanes of Old Delhi. Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra, the film arrived alongside Tere Ishk Mein and has already created strong chatter on social media. Early Twitter reactions describe the film as poetic, emotional and visually immersive, with many praising the performances, the Urdu-filled dialogues, and the rich atmosphere of Purani Dilli.

Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh shine in Old Delhi romance

Gustaakh Ishq follows Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman, played by Vijay Varma, as he tries to save his father’s printing press in Old Delhi. His journey leads him to retired poet Aziz, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who becomes both a mentor and a moral challenge.

Rahman soon falls in love with Aziz’s daughter Minni, portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh, a schoolteacher whose bond with him adds emotional weight to the story. Viewers said the film “feels steeped in poetry and tradition,” with several calling it a “beautiful tribute to language, shairi and old-world charm.”

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Twitter users highlighted Vijay Varma’s performance the most. One user wrote, “There’s actual poetry sitting in his eyes! unreal screen presence,” praising the depth he brought to Rahman. Another viewer shared, “Just walked out of Gustaakh Ishq and WOW… Vijay Varma’s intensity plus that soft Urdu touch??” Meanwhile, many noted the film’s lyrical visuals and said, “When every frame turns into poetry and cinema flows like spiritual ink across the screen… that’s pure magic.”

Here’s what viewers are loving about Gustaakh Ishq

The chemistry between Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh is also being praised, with netizens calling the pairing “effortlessly engaging” and “refreshingly grounded.” Naseeruddin Shah’s portrayal of Aziz, also referred to as Babba, has been appreciated for its sensitivity and the emotional conflict it adds to the story. Many users said the film’s Urdu-heavy dialogues and its tribute to the world of poets, shayars, and printing presses set it apart from recent romantic dramas.

Music by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics by Gulzar, is another highlight that fans mentioned repeatedly. Viewers said the soundtrack “stays with you even after the film ends."

With the film now running in theatres, the Twitter reviews indicate strong interest from audiences who enjoy romance rooted in culture, poetry and nostalgia.

