Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Are Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reuniting for dance number in rom-com? Here's what we know

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur are set to appear in lead roles in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is now expected to feature Kriti Sanon in a cameo appearance for a dance number.

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to have Kriti Sanon for a cameo appearance?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kriti Sanon is set to make a cameo appearance in a dance number in the film. The track will feature her alongside Varun Dhawan and will reportedly be included as a post-credit scene.

The upcoming song is expected to be a high-energy dance number and is being described as a “big finale,” with Maniesh Paul also appearing alongside them. The track was reportedly shot on April 16, 2026, and is said to be a fun, comedic number that captures the film’s spirit.

Reportedly, director David Dhawan felt that a comic twist would be a fitting way for audiences to leave the theater after watching the film. The song is expected to be a quintessential party number, featuring a crowded dance floor, neon-lit visuals, and high-energy beats.

More about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an upcoming romantic comedy drama starring Varun Dhawan. The film’s first-look glimpse was recently unveiled, showcasing an interesting “double trouble” love story. The video features two babies with different mothers discussing how their fathers share the same name and birthday, leading them to wonder if they are talking about the same person.

Along with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as co-leads, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar, and others in key roles. The movie is slated to release in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Kriti Sanon’s next film

Kriti Sanon is next set to appear in a lead role in Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the spiritual sequel will also star Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as co-leads. The film is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026.

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