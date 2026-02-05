Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Did Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur film a pregnancy scene on Mumbai streets? Watch Video

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have collaborated once again for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. After the success of Border 2, the actor has started filming for his upcoming entertainer. In a viral clip, Varun can be seen filming a scene from the film in which his actress, Mrunal Thakur, would be pregnant. Check it out!

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur film for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will mark Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s fourth film after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No.1. Recently, a video went viral online in which Varun and his actress, Mrunal Thakur, can be seen filming a scene, key to the film’s story. In the clip, the actors can be seen walking on a pavement, hand-in-hand. While the Border 2 star looked dapper in a black tee with blue denims, it was Mrunal who grabbed eyeballs.

The Jersey actress can be seen donning a cute pink dress, concealing her artificial baby bump. Just like a pregnant woman, the actress held Varun’s hand and carefully walked on the streets of Mumbai. The actors were followed by their entourage, who escorted them to their vehicle.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun will be reuniting with his filmmaker dad with an out-and-out comic caper, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The upcoming movie will feature Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Sreeleela as the female leads. They will be joined by actors like Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Azgar in the Ramesh Taurani production.

While exclusively talking to us, choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that Varun has shot a dance number in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He revealed, “So, we’ve done a song in that, and the hook step is very complicated. If you get Varun Dhawan, why would I not do something crazy?”

An insider close to the development told us that director David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again. The movie officially began filming in Mumbai on July 10, 202,4 and Varun and Pooja went to Rishikesh to film their part of the movie. A part of the family entertainer was also shot in Scotland.

