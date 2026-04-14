Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look Twitter Reactions: Fans praise Varun Dhawan, Pooja and Mrunal’s sultry avatars

Upcoming rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has officially announced a change in the premiere date. As per the latest announcement on April 14, the David Dhawan directorial will now be released on May 22, 2026, instead of the previously announced June plan. A first look at the characters of the upcoming film was also shared with the viewers, raising the excitement.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai drops its first look

Previously meant to release on June 12, 2026, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now make its way to the theaters on May 22, having been pre-poned by not one or two, but a surprising three weeks. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, or HJTIHA as it is being called, has already begun its promotions in full swing as the stars take on their ‘double trouble’ roles in the film. As per the first look teaser released on Tuesday afternoon, the film will see Varun Dhawan play Jass, Mrunal Thakur turn into Baani, and Pooja Hegde portray Preet.

Engaged in a love triangle, the film promises to be a fun entertainer for the fans. Check out the clip below:

The audience has had varying reactions to the video and first look, with many praising the actresses’ appearance, expressing excitement for the love triangle, guessing the ending, and critiquing the possibly AI-generated kids in the clip. Here are some of the top reactions:

Now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to clash with Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar and Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil, which are also dropping on May 22. Neither of these films has currently announced any plans to change their release dates.

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