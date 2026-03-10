Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde's rom-com out on June 12

Upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has confirmed the postponement of its release date to June 12, 2026. Earlier meant to hit the screens on June 5, the one-week shift comes amid the postponement of Yash starrer Toxic, which is getting ready for a release on June 4 as opposed to its earlier release date of March 19, which would have made it clash with Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2).

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Update

Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film has faced previous release postponements a couple of times. It also stars Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and more actors. The makers have cited the recent developments in the industry as the cause for the decision, without directly mentioning any movie names, and only added that they’d like to support fellow filmmakers in the industry.

The production house behind the project, Tips Films, shared the following update on its social media handle, “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.

We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date.

In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is said to be a love triangle involving the three leads. It follows the story of a man who has been rejected by many women but ends up forming a plan to change his fate. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, it reunites the Dhawan father-son duo pairing for the fourth time after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No.1.

