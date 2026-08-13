Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to swap hero-villain roles for the first time after 32 years

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have shared the screen over the years. However, their upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan is set to be fresh one. The duo will be seen in Haiwaan, where their characters are reportedly positioned on opposite sides of the conflict. Priyadarshan recently screened the film for a few close associates, and the face-off between the two actors has emerged as one of its major highlights.

According to insiders, "Akshay Kumar takes on an antagonist in Haiwaan and is said to elevate the role with his performance. His character has a darker edge and is expected to drive much of the film’s conflict. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, is being described as a surprising package in the thriller. The actors have substantial screen time and share an intense dynamic throughout the story."

What makes the casting particularly intriguing is the reversal of their earlier on-screen equation. In Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Akshay played the hero, while Saif portrayed the villain. More than three decades later, Haiwaan switches those roles, with Akshay stepping into the antagonist’s shoes opposite Saif, who plays the hero and is a blind man.

Akshay and Saif first worked together in Yeh Dillagi in 1994 and subsequently appeared in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kya Kehna, Aitraaz, Taashan, and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. While Aitraaz and Taashan featured strong confrontations between the actors, Akshay was never positioned as the primary antagonist opposite Saif’s central character.

Sources suggest, "Haiwaan is built significantly around the confrontation between its two leading men, allowing both actors to bring their strengths to the story. Akshay’s darker characterisation and Saif’s role as the driving force are expected to create a distinct dynamic, making their reunion more than a conventional star pairing."

For audiences who have followed their careers since the 1990s, Haiwaan offers a notable full-circle moment. The actors have previously explored contrasting shades together, but this project takes their equation a step further by reversing the roles they played in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

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ALSO READ: Haiwaan Teaser Review: Akshay Kumar turns villain, locks horns with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s thriller