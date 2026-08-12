Haiwaan Teaser Review: Akshay Kumar turns villain, locks horns with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s thriller

The much-awaited teaser of Haiwaan is finally out, offering a mysterious glimpse into the upcoming thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film appears to revolve around danger, suspense and the blurred line between a hero and a beast. Rather than revealing the plot, the teaser relies on atmospheric visuals and intriguing character moments to leave viewers wanting more.

Saif Ali Khan plays a blind man

Saif is introduced as a blind man who navigates his surroundings with the help of a stick. His character immediately becomes central to the mystery as the teaser raises questions about his past and his connection with Akshay’s character. The actor’s restrained presence adds to the suspense.

Akshay Kumar to scare with his evil avatar

Akshay, meanwhile, appears to be on the darker side of the story. His character is shown keeping a close watch on Saif, including a moment where he observes him from close quarters. The central question “Hero ya Haiwaan?” further intensifies the intrigue. He captioned the post as, "HE hears the danger…I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan? #Haiwaan - Teaser out now."

Akshay and Priyadarshan reunite

Haiwaan marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after working on Bhooth Bangla and several other films. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11, 2026, across the world.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi. The makers have positioned the film as a thriller driven by mystery, danger and “haiwaaniyat”.