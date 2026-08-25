Haiwaan Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar turns into monstrous villain for cat and mouse faceoff with blind Saif Ali Khan

Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is slated to release in theaters on September 11, 2026. Directed by Priyadarshan, the action thriller has unveiled its trailer, with an ultimate hero-vs-monster face-off at the center of the story.

Haiwaan Trailer Review

The 2-minute-and-34-second-long trailer begins with Akshay Kumar delivering a monologue while appearing injured, before introducing him as a menacing and monstrous villain. The Khiladi actor takes on a dark avatar in the role, while Saif Ali Khan plays the protagonist, a blind man determined to save his foster daughter.

Watch the trailer

With this glimpse, Akshay Kumar embodies a dark and chaotic villain who is out for revenge. On the other hand, the protagonist, played by Saif Ali Khan, is a man trying to connect the dots while saving the people he cares about, even as he faces the challenges posed by his lack of vision.

With Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles, Haiwaan offers a glimpse into an eerie world that looks thrilling to watch. The trailer sets up a dark and twisted storyline, with the technical aspects, particularly the visuals and soundtrack, staying true to the nature of the narrative without losing its essence.

Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, and others are also expected to be part of the film. Moreover, Mohanlal is expected to make a cameo appearance alongside Saif in the film.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Akshay Kumar was previously seen in a lead role in the action-adventure comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also featured Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor has begun work on his alien survival thriller Samuk. He will also appear alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in a lead role in the Netflix film Kartavya, written and directed by Pulkit.

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