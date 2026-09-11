Haiwaan Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer thriller film

Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, was released in theatres on September 11, 2026. Directed by Priyadarshan, let’s take a look at what the audience had to say about the thriller film.

Haiwaan Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Haiwaan was a gripping thriller, powered by terrific performances from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan , stylish visuals, and an effective background score. The user added that Priyadarshan kept the tension alive, especially in the second half, and delivered a surprise at the end.

Another netizen shared that they had just watched Haiwaan and were impressed by Akshay Kumar’s transformation. They described his performance as intense and praised his screen presence, attitude, and overall impact. The viewer added that Saif Ali Khan delivered a solid performance, but Akshay Kumar completely owned his role.

Moreover, another viewer called Haiwaan a fantastic film created by Priyadarshan and praised its unexpected twist. They described Akshay Kumar ’s performance as mind-blowing and fantastic, while also appreciating Saif Ali Khan’s performance.

A fourth user added that Haiwaan was one of those remakes that left viewers wondering why the makers had not tried to bring something new to the table. They felt that the film followed Oppam so closely that, at times, it seemed more like a frame-to-frame recreation than a fresh adaptation.

Here are the reactions:

Haiwaan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head in South Mumbai with heightened senses of hearing and smell, along with remarkable reflexes. His life takes a dramatic turn when his close friend and resident, Pradhan, shares a secret from his past.

Soon, a mysterious man named Parshuram Gokhale begins targeting people connected to the judge. After Pradhan becomes a victim, Shyam finds himself caught in a dangerous situation and is wrongly blamed for what happened. As the authorities close in, Shyam escapes and learns that Parshuram is also searching for Pradhan’s young daughter, Nandini, who has been kept at a boarding school for her safety.

Determined to protect Nandini, Shyam races against time to reach her before Parshuram does. Along the way, official Varsha begins to believe in his innocence and helps him uncover the truth. Whether Shyam manages to protect Nandini from Parshuram is explored in the rest of the film.

With Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, the movie also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Asrani, and others in key roles. The film also features a cameo appearance by Mohanlal.

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