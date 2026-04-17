Hansika Motwani finally breaks silence on ending 4 years of marriage with Sohael Khaturiya: 'It’s better to get off the train if you...'

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding was a grand affair, which was later witnessed by millions of people on a popular streaming platform. But sadly, things didn’t go as planned, and the couple officially parted ways last month. For the first time after their separation, the Koi Mil Gaya actress revealed she was in a “dark space”. Read on!

Hansika Motwani on divorce with Sohael Khaturiya

After being married for four years, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya mutually parted ways this year. Reports suggest that they ended their marriage by mutually obtaining a divorce from the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. Now, in an interview with Hauterrfly, Hansika broke the silence and admitted having no regrets for parting ways with her ex-husband.

“People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines; they got them,” she said, adding that she never felt any need to issue clarifications, as it doesn’t matter to her. The Aap Kaa Surroor fame stated she has no regrets as she believes it’s better to get off the train if someone got onto the wrong train than to suffer. “I have immense support from my family, and I have no regrets. I am very happy where I am,” she exclaimed.

When asked how her mother and brother reacted to their divorce, the 34-year-old actress said that they supported her through the whole thing. Since they saw her “in a very dark space”, they told her not to go through it if she wasn’t comfortable. “I am a very happy, jovial person. For me to go into a dark space, it’s alarming. Till today, no one knows what happened between the two of us, and it’s the best,” she expressed.

Hansika and Sohael dated for a while before tying the knot on December 4, 2022, in Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. Even though that chapter of her life has ended, Hansika is positive about finding love at the right time. “I believe in love; it is beautiful. Right now, I don’t know. When the time is right, I think the universe will guide me,” the diva smiled.

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