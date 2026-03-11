Hansika Motwani officially granted divorce from husband Sohael Khaturiya; Actress denies alimony

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in a lavish setup. It was one of the most happening celebrity weddings of 2022. From Mata Ki Chowki to Haldi, Mehendi, Sufi Night, and more, they had a blast as they got into wedlock. But slowly, things started to fall apart. Now, reports suggest that the couple has mutually parted ways. Read on!

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya officially divorced

Guardian actress Hansika Motwani has a flourishing film career. But seems like her personal life has been hitting bumps and roadblocks. After being married to the love of her life, businessman Sohael Khaturiya, for four years, the actress is reportedly divorced. The couple ended their marriage by mutually obtaining a divorce from the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

Rumors of their separation started making the rounds when the couple decided to live apart for a while. The gap between them started to widen, and eventually they realised their differences in temperaments, opinions, and lifestyles. Hansika and Sohael have been living apart since July 2, 2024. The continued disagreements on minor issues and differences of opinion became the main reason for their divorce.

According to India Today, the couple’s parents and family members made multiple attempts to unite them and help them reconcile. But their efforts went in vain. Eventually, the actress and her partner decided to end their four-year marriage. After going through a turbulent marriage, they decided to mutually proceed with the divorce.

Reports suggest that both of them filed their affidavits, and neither one of them made any claims or demands. Hansika reportedly chose not to seek alimony in the divorce settlement.

Hansika and Sohael knew each other before they started dating. During the Paris trip, the entrepreneur proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. Their dreamy proposal quickly made headlines. Their wedding at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur was nothing short of a fairytale and was also turned into a reality TV show, which was later aired on a popular streaming platform.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!